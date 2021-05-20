Applications due May 21 for 2021 Rod Campbell Award

Applications are due Friday, May 21 for the inaugural Rod Campbell Award, which has been established to perpetuate a launchpad of opportunity for young professionals approximately 18-23 years of age looking to begin successful careers in the automotive and motorsports arenas. The first award winner will receive 4 to 6 weeks of paid apprenticeship-style experience in companies run by proteges of motorsports marketing pioneer Rod Campbell (pictured above), who passed away in March of 2020.

Apply Now – CLICK HERE

The winning candidate will be chosen by a panel made up of automotive and motorsport executives and gain paid experience with the companies listed during the summer of 2021. These companies include 7R Events, Bryan Herta Autosport, Fantastec, Phoenicia Sports & Entertainment, Racer Media & Marketing and Short Shoot TV among others in the motorsports industry.

Application Process:

Requirements:

Ages: 18 – 23

Pursuing a career in the fields of automotive or motorsports journalism, public relations, marketing, sales, business development, or sponsorship.

Launch Date:

Applications must be submitted by May 21, 2021 with internship to commence this summer.

“Rod would be so incredibly honored to have this award carry his name. He was a lifelong, and selfless, advocate for the advancement of young talent in the automotive industry and this feels like the perfect way to celebrate his efforts. I’m proud to build on his leadership and help identify, develop, and support the next generation of ‘Rod Campbells.’ Here’s to the power of incorrigible optimism.” – Townsend Bell – broadcast analyst and race driver

“As a young kid coming out of school with no real idea of what my future would lead to, Rod gave me direction, inspiration and an opportunity to climb the ladder. He threw me into the deep end with little direction, but plenty of encouragement and supported me through the many challenges, failures and successes along the way. His guidance and support has been critical to my career, my family and my future. I look forward to honour his legacy and help ‘pay it back’ for others who want to sweat, toil, bust their ass and claim the same chance to climb the ladder of opportunity.” – Jason Campbell, General Manager, Canadian International Autoshow

“Rod Campbell was an inspiration to me from a young age and his passion for the automotive business and for motorsports was infectious. During the many years I was fortunate to know Rod and learn from him, I was continually impressed by his desire to help, nurture and mentor those of us who were younger than him but shared his love of cars, racing, media and marketing. I know he would be thrilled with this initiative that will carry on his winning spirit”

– Paul Pfanner, Founder and CEO, Racer Media & Marketing, Inc.