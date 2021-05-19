The Week In IndyCar, May 19, with Leigh Diffey

This edition of The Week In IndyCar guest show features NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

Of the many items explored, Diffey brings us inside the commentary booth with some of the practices and approaches used by the broadcast team, then shares insights on themes and drivers to follow leading into qualifying for the Indy 500, and his ongoing efforts to help fellow commentator Paul Tracy pronounce Romain Grosjean’s name…