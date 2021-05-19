The Week In IndyCar, May 19, with Leigh Diffey
Michael Levitt/Motorsport Images
The Week In IndyCar, May 19, with Leigh Diffey
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By
|
Marshall Pruett
May 19, 2021 2:16 PM
This edition of The Week In IndyCar guest show features NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.
Of the many items explored, Diffey brings us inside the commentary booth with some of the practices and approaches used by the broadcast team, then shares insights on themes and drivers to follow leading into qualifying for the Indy 500, and his ongoing efforts to help fellow commentator Paul Tracy pronounce Romain Grosjean’s name…
Indy 500, Leigh Diffey, IndyCar, Podcasts
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Marshall Pruett
The 2021 season marks Marshall Pruett's 35th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
40s
A Turn 1, lap 1 crash paved the way for Mitchell deJong to secure his first win in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series at Circuit of the (…)
48m
McLaren has had a week for popular announcements. The Gulf livery went down a storm on Sunday, Felix Rosenqvist’s Indy 500 color scheme was (…)
1hr
Danica Patrick is returning to the Indy 500…in a new role. The retired IndyCar race winner will drive the 2021 mid-engine Chevrolet (…)
2hr
SRX 2hr ago
Greg Biffle, Scott Speed and Scott Bloomquist will join the field for select events during the inaugural Superstar Racing Experience season. (…)
4hr
Lime Rock Park has entered into a long-term partnership with European car parts online retailer FCP Euro. The partnership will create (…)
4hr
Lewis Hamilton admits the intensity of his on-track rivalry with Max Verstappen raises the likelihood of a collision, but feels their (…)
6hr
There came a point during the offseason where Sage Karam was contemplating the end of his NTT IndyCar Series career. With his (…)
6hr
Skip Barber Racing has announced a title sponsorship package for the Rick Ware Racing NASCAR Cup Series entry of James Davison for three (…)
7hr
Lando Norris has committed to a multi-year contract extension with McLaren that will keep him alongside Daniel Ricciardo until at least (…)
7hr
Aston Martin has signed James Bond stunt driver and W Series racer Jessica Hawkins to the role of driver ambassador. Hawkins enjoyed (…)
More RACER
Comments