Le Mans-winning Porsche taking the lead on Amelia Concours’ class

A fleet of a dozen of Porsche’s legendary 935 racers will join the May 23 Amelia Island Concours. The event’s full slate of activities, including a gala dinner for honoree Lyn St. James, gets underway Thursday and continues through Sunday.

The 935’s race resume include 12 victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. In 1979 the 935 entered the ranks of the immortals winning the most important endurance race of all, the 24 Hours of Le Mans. That car, the Whittington/Ludwig Le Mans-winning No. 41, will make its first trip to Amelia to serve as the historical centerpiece of the concours’ 935 class.

Descended from the Porsche Turbo Carrera, the 935 is the racing version of the 911, a sort of road racing Funny Car that over its long and productive life has driven through a catalog of rule loopholes in several different languages.

“The 935 is a glorious mutant and it may well be the ultimate Porsche because it has the silhouette of a 911 and the speed of a 917,” said Bill Warner, founder and chairman of the Amelia Island Concours.

