VIDEO: RACER’s INDYCAR Debrief featuring Romain Grosjean

NTT IndyCar Series rookie Romain Grosjean joins hosts Conor Daly and Jen Horsey, plus RACER editor-in-chief Laurence Foster, for episode 3 of RACER’s INDYCAR Debrief powered by INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge.

Grosjean, who earned 10 podiums in his 179 Formula 1 grand prix starts, and Daly, driver of the No. 20 U.S. Air Force Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy, preview Saturday’s round 5 of the NTT IndyCar Series on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and look back on their respective starts to the 2021 season.

Watch below or click here to view on The RACER Channel on YouTube.

How does Romain rate his transition from F1 to IndyCar so far? What does he like best about racing in America? And who does he recommend for your INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge Driven by Firestone picks this weekend?

And after taking a wild, upside-down ride at high-speed Texas Motor Speedway, what’s Conor’s gameplan for the series’ return to a road course? Plus, the burning question of the week: can our all-Hoosier host pronounce Romain’s name correctly?

Think you can pick a more potent INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge driver roster than Conor, Jen, Romain and Laurence? Sign up now at fantasy.indycar.com or on the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT Data to test your IndyCar knowledge and maybe even win some great prizes. It’s fun and it’s free!