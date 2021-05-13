How to drive a Trick Truck: Part 6

Watching a modern Trick Truck blast across rough terrain is a thing of wonder, but even they can’t traverse the desert at full speed all the time. In this week’s lesson in high-performance off-road driving, three-time Mint 400 winner Justin Lofton explains how to tackle the big holes and elevation changes in a way that maximizes your pace, and minimizes your changes of an early end to your day.
Industry 21m ago
OPINION: The motorsports industry's fork in the road
Every industry inevitably hits a fork in the road. Fifteen years ago, the mobile phone market hit that fork. Nokia, the global leader at the (…)
Sports Cars 4hr ago
HPD GT3 Academy delivers for Hagler
In the span of four years, Taylor Hagler has gone from her first racing experience in Spec Miata to the podium in GT World Challenge (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 5hr ago
Corvette racing legends coming to Philadelphia Concours
The fourth annual classic car “competition of elegance,” presented by Cool Cars for Kids, Inc., will celebrate the Chevrolet Corvette at (…)
Industry 6hr ago
Race Industry Now Webinar #100
THANK YOU to our impressive list of speakers, including some of the most notable race industry leaders in the world. THANK YOU to the (…)
IndyCar 7hr ago
Daly Indy GP sponsor poses sharp question
Ed Carpenter Racing’s streak of unusual sponsor signings continues with the No. 20 Chevy Conor Daly will pilot this weekend at the GMR (…)
NASCAR 7hr ago
Gossage to step down as TMS president
Eddie Gossage will step down as the president of Texas Motor Speedway after the NASCAR All-Star Race at the track next month. Bruton Smith (…)
Formula 1 12hr ago
Nothing ‘concrete’ regarding F1’s US driver talks, Steiner says
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says talks about how to improve opportunities for American drivers in Formula 1 are still in an (…)
Formula 1 12hr ago
Hamilton’s capacity to learn helping beat Verstappen - Wolff
Lewis Hamilton’s ability to keep learning so much despite his vast experience in Formula 1 helps give him an edge over Max Verstappen at (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 12hr ago
Earnhardt Jr paces Darlington in his father’s Nova
It was a long time coming when Dale Earnhardt Jr. paced last Saturday’s Steakhouse Elite 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the (…)
Comments