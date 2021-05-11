Wolfe suspended over lug nut infraction

Paul Wolfe has been suspended for one NASCAR Cup Series race because of two loose lug nuts on Joey Logano’s Ford Mustang.

The infraction occurred last weekend at Darlington Raceway, where Logano finished 13th. Wolfe will miss this weekend’s race, the Drydene 400, at Dover International Speedway. He has also been fined $20,000. Team Penske engineer Jonathan Hassler will fill in for Wolfe at Dover.

Four other crew chiefs were fined after Darlington because of lug nut infractions.

Luke Lambert was fined $10,000. There was one lug nut not safe and secure on the No. 17 Ford of Chris Buescher. Buescher finished ninth.

In the Xfinity Series, Bruce Schlicker, Jason Trinchere, and Buddy Sisco were fined $5,000. There was one lug nut found not to be safe and secure on each of their cars.

Schlicker and Jeb Burton finished 19th in the Steakhouse Elite 200. Trinchere and AJ Allmendinger finished 12, while Sisco and Tommy Joe Martins finished 14th.