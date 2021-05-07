Stroll takes Mont-Tremblant circuit off the market

Lawrence Stroll has taken the Mont-Tremblant race circuit off the market and will be retaining ownership of the Canadian track.

Having purchased Mont-Tremblant back in 2000, Stroll put the circuit up for sale last month and was inviting bids for the former Canadian Grand Prix venue. The deadline for bids was listed as April 15, but Stroll has revealed the track is no longer for sale. A source told RACER that the decision was due to a change in Stroll’s plans.

Mont-Tremblant opened in 1964 and hosted two grands prix back in 1968 and 1970, while it has also hosted Indy cars, with a Champ Car race last held in 2007.

Stroll is the executive chairman of Aston Martin Lagonda and led a consortium to purchase the former Force India team — now called Aston Martin — back in 2018. His plans for the team’s growth include a new factory that is currently under construction at its Silverstone base, but he retains multiple business interests and Mont-Tremblant will now remain in his portfolio for the time being.