Nigel Kinrade/Motorsport Images

NASCAR Podcast: Matt Yocum

By May 6, 2021 2:27 PM

By |

Matt Yocum spent two decades with Fox Sports covering NASCAR, but this summer he’ll be one of the pit voices of the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX). Yocum joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss the next chapter in his life, reflect on his time with Fox, tell stories about Tony Stewart and Dale Earnhardt, and much more.

