NASCAR Podcast: Matt Yocum

Matt Yocum spent two decades with Fox Sports covering NASCAR, but this summer he’ll be one of the pit voices of the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX). Yocum joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss the next chapter in his life, reflect on his time with Fox, tell stories about Tony Stewart and Dale Earnhardt, and much more.
Bikes 3hr ago
INTERVIEW: Eli Tomac
The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is set to fire off at Fox Raceway in Pala, California on May 29, and Eli Tomac of the (…)
RACER Stuff 5hr ago
Hilary Swank to play Janet Guthrie in feature film
Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank is set to play Janet Guthrie — the first woman to race in the Indianapolis 500 — in a new (…)
Industry 6hr ago
Race Industry Now webinar: "Part 2: How To Get Maximum Braking Performance From Your Brake System”
With the overwhelming success and demand seen in Part 1, we are going to be talking racing brakes again in the next episode of Race Industry (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago
Bottas dismisses report he could lose his seat
Valtteri Bottas says he does not feel any additional pressure from a report that he could be replace by George Russell this season, (…)
Insights & Analysis 6hr ago
INTERVIEW: How Perez is learning to run with the Bulls
“Not happy, as it is not where I should finish.” Those were the words of Sergio Perez on Sunday night after coming home fourth for Red (…)
Formula 1 7hr ago
Drivers wary of new Barcelona corner
Changes to Turn 10 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya have met with a wary reception from multiple drivers ahead of this weekend’s (…)
Videos 8hr ago
VIDEO: Robert Wickens' track day in the BHA Hyundai Veloster N
Earlier this week, Robert Wickens took a huge stride in his recovery from injuries sustained in an IndyCar crash at Pocono in 2018 when he (…)
Esports 8hr ago
Wickens rejoins IMSA iRacing Pro Series for tonight’s finale
Daniel Morad and Mirko Bortolotti will battle for the IMSA iRacing Pro Series championship at Road Atlanta on Thursday night, while BMW’s (…)
Formula 1 8hr ago
‘We can’t continue to rely on mistakes from others’ - Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton says he and Mercedes must continue improving to hold off the rising form of Max Verstappen and Red Bull, starting at this (…)
