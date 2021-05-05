26 cars on Mid-Ohio IMSA entry

IMSA’s May 14-16 event at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will feature 26 total cars spread across three classes. Coming off of its two big IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship endurance rounds at Daytona and Sebring, Mid-Ohio represents the first standard 2h40m race with the series’ modified roster of categories, led by DPi.

Six DPi entries, with two from Acura, three from Cadillac, and one from Mazda, are set to participate, and in IMSA’s LMP3 class, the same number of pro-am prototypes are listed with five Ligier JS P320s and a lone Duqueine D08.

GT Daytona’s customary practice of delivering the most entries continues with 14 cars, comprised of three Acura NSX GT3s, one Aston Martin Vantage GT3, one Audi R8 LMS GT3, one BMW M6 GT3, two Lamborghini Huracan GT3s, two Lexus RC F GT3s, one Mercedes-AMG GT3, and three Porsche 911 GT3Rs as IMSA’s Sprint Cup for GTD entries gets under way.

