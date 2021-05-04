Wilson lands Indy 500 ride with Andretti Autosport

The Indianapolis 500 has its 35th confirmed entry with the signing of Stefan Wilson to pilot Andretti Autosport’s sixth car. The Briton, whose last of two Indy 500 starts came with Andretti in 2018, will pilot the No. 25 LOHLA SPORT Honda.

“We’re excited to not only welcome Stefan back to the team, but also to have a new partner in LOHLA SPORT come on board to experience their first Indy 500,” said team owner Michael Andretti. “We have a great history with the Wilson family and we’re hopeful we can build on successes we’ve had in the past this May.”

Having experienced running P1 late in his last 500, the 31-year-old has unfinished business at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“After leading laps with Andretti Autosport at the Indianapolis 500 in 2018, I’m hungry to return and finish the job,” Wilson said. “I’ve worked tirelessly to make this return happen and I am so thankful that LOHLA SPORT has believed in me to represent them. It’s a dream come true to rejoin Andretti and also partner with Honda once more in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. The icing on the cake is we get to do this with a brand-new company in LOHLA SPORT, a premium women’s apparel brand already captivating the golf lifestyle scene.”

Cusick Motorsports is another entity that will introduced to the NTT IndyCar Series through Wilson’s program.

“This program also represents the birth of Cusick Motorsports, and I am hopeful the 2021 Indianapolis 500 will be a springboard to many exciting opportunities for the Cusick Motorsports brand in the future,” he said. “Lastly, I am thankful to have Expedia Group’s VIP Access join the effort, along with Menlo Ventures, VSRS and Liberty Group.”

Wilson hopes the Indy 500 goes well enough to build towards the future with the new relationships.

“As a lifelong IndyCar fan I have always wanted to attend the Indianapolis 500 live, but never found my way there until now,” said Don Cusick. “Thankfully the stars aligned this year, meeting Stefan Wilson and creating this amazing partnership. From casually asking Stefan if he had any contacts for great seats at Indy and half-jokingly telling him the best seat would have him driving in it.

“As it turns out I’m getting the second-best seat in the house as the sponsor of the number 25 Andretti Autosport Indy car driven by Stefan. LOHLA SPORT is a company I am invested in, owned by our family friend Lisa O’Hurley. I couldn’t be more excited for the month of May and this opportunity to sponsor Stefan Wilson, one of the truly great people in motorsports.”

Wilson’s use of the No. 25 continues as a tribute to his late brother Justin, who drove for Andretti in 2015 with the same number. Stefan used the No. 25 on his Indy debut in 2016 with KVSH Racing and again in 2018 with Andretti.