Ford to star as Monterey Reunion Trans Am featured marque

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca’s August 12-15 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion will celebrate Ford’s contributions to the Trans Am series on the 55th anniversary of its debut.

“Mustang is one of the biggest success stories in automotive history and its success began on this very race track in Trans-Am’s early days,” said Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley. “We’re so proud to return to Monterey this August to re-live this memorable chapter in our history – some of the best racing ever witnessed – and a significant contributor to the Mustang story.”

Champions on debut in 1966 and again in 1967, Ford’s involvement in Trans Am came with unparalleled success in the 1980s, 1990s and the early 2000s. According to the track, “the Ford feature display will showcase the company’s path to Trans-Am fame against rival Camaro Z/28s, AMC Javelins, Plymouth Barracudas, Dodge Challengers and Pontiac Firebirds,” in addition to a Trans Am vintage racing class, and the hundreds of other cars and categories that make the annual event in Monterey a crowd favorite.

“The Ford team really understands that their heritage is a critical path leading to the company’s future,” said Barry Toepke, the circuit’s director of PR and heritage events. “In addition to showcasing their performance achievements and hosting notable Trans-Am drivers, Ford will highlight its present and future.”