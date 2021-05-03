Eric McClure, 1978 – 2021

Former NASCAR driver and team owner Eric McClure died Sunday, both his family and NASCAR confirmed. He was 42.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former driver and owner Eric McClure,” said NASCAR. “NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to Eric’s family and friends.”

The cause of death is unknown. The Washington County, Virginia, Sherriff’s Department said his body was being sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science in Roanoke for an autopsy.

McClure made over 280 starts in the Xfinity Series between 2003 and 2016. His best finish was his only top 10 in the series, an eighth-place effort at Daytona in 2013. McClure drove for several team owners throughout his career, including Mark Smith, Johnny Davis and Jimmy Means.

In 2004, McClure made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Talladega Superspeedway and then made two additional starts in 2005 and 2006. McClure is the nephew of Larry McClure of Morgan-McClure Motorsports. The team fielded Cup Series cars and won the Daytona 500 three times.

McClure revealed to the Bristol Herald Courier in 2019 that he was dealing with serious health issues, including being diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. It is a rare syndrome related to muscle injuries that can lead to kidney failure.

McClure was a father to seven daughters and also got engaged to Keira Brinegar earlier this year. His marriage to Miranda McClure ended with their estrangement in 2018, and McClure pleaded no contest to misdemeanor domestic violence charges last year.