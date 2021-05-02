NOLASPORT Porsche completes perfect GT4 America weekend

The No. 47 NOLASPORT Porsche of Matt Travis and Jason Hart had a dream weekend at Circuit of The Americas with two poles and two wins, their fourth of the young 2021 season.

“Jason did a heck of a job in his stint and turned over a great car with plenty of tires left,” said Travis. “I just wanted to do my best but it all came down to the car and the team.”

Sunny skies greeted the Pirelli GT4 America competitors for Sunday’s Race 2 after a wet and rainy Race 1. That race’s winners from NOLASPORT led the field to the green flag in the No. 47 Porsche with the No. 89 RENNtech Mercedes-AMG of Aaron Polovedo getting the jump on the No. 15 BSport Aston Martin of Kenton Koch to take over second overall and in Pro-Am.

As the field approached Turn 6, the No. 94 BimmerWorld BMW of Chandler Hull spun and was then collected by the No. 34 BimmerWorld BMW, No. 16 Capstone Mercedes-AMG, No. 2 GMG Aston Martin, No. 36 BimmerWorld BMW, and No. 39 RENNtech Mercedes-AMG which would bring out an extended full-course caution period.

The race went back to green-flag running with 35 minutes remaining. The Hart led overall and in Pro-Am, The No. 71 Marco Polo KTM led Silver, sixth overall, with the No. 98 Random Vandals BMW of Al Carter leading Am, 17th overall.

As the field approached Turn 1, however, Povoledo’s No. 89 Mercedes-AMG sneaked to the inside of the No. 47 and grabbed the overall lead with Koch’s No. 15 Aston Martin stalking the for second overall and in Pro-Am.

Just behind Koch, Greg Liefooghe’s No. 119 BMW overtook the No. 54 Blackswan Porsche of Jeroen Bleekemolen at Turn 11, with the No. 54 then losing momentum dropping all the way to eleventh overall after being swarmed at Turn 20. Back at the front, both Koch and Liefooghe would power past the No. 47 for second and third overall as the pit window for required driver changes opened.

As the pit window closed, the No. 119 Cameron Racing BMW, with Sean Quinlan now driving, would take over the Pro-Am lead after a very slow stop from the No. 89 Mercedes-AMG, who would fall to fifth overall. The No. 71 Marco Polo KTM led Silver, sitting sixth overall, and No. 68 Smooge Toyota taking over the Am lead, 10th overall.

Travis, now driving the No. 47, slipped past the No. 15 of Bryan Putt for second overall and third in class with a pass at Turn 11 and start to close on the leading No. 119 BMW.

With 16 minutes left on the clock, the No. 72 Murillo Mercedes-AMG of Kenny Murillo and No. 11 Classic BMW M4 GT4 of Steven McAleer got past the No. 71 KTM for first and second positions in Silver, fifth and sixth overall. Later in the lap Murillo passed the No. 89 Mercedes-AMG for fourth overall, gapping his rival silver-classed BMW by over three seconds.

Back in the Am battle, the leading No. 68 Toyota had an issue and fell to sixth in class with the No. 7 NOLASPORT with the OHG Porsche of Sean Gibbons taking over the class lead and the No. 98 BMW just behind.

As the clock ticked down to the 12-minute mark, Murillo and the No. 72 Mercedes-AMG powered past the No. 15 Aston Martin of Bryan Putt for third overall as the No. 119 and No. 47 would run nose to tail for the overall lead with Murillo quickly closing.

Two laps later Travis went to the inside of Quinlan at Turn 4 and grabbed the overall and Pro-Am lead. Murillo closed onto the rear bumper of the No. 119 BMW as 1-2-3 overall ran within a second of each other with seven minutes to go.

Murillo then got the No. 72 Mercedes-AMG past the No. 119 BMW for second overall with 5 minutes remaining and would go in pursuit of the No. 47 Porsche. Just behind the leaders the No. 11 Classic BMW of McAleer got past the No. 89 RENNtech Mercedes-AMG at Turn 17 for fourth overall, second in Silver.

As the checkered flag flew the No. 47 NOLASPORT Porsche would win overall and in Pro-Am, ahead of the No. 119 Cameron BMW and No. 89 RENNtech Mercedes-AMG GT4.

The No. 72 Murillo Mercedes-AMG claimed the Silver win, finishing second overall, with the No. 11 Classic BMW second in class, fourth overall, and the No. 062 Dexter Racing Aston Martin third in class, eighth overall.

“This just shows the hard work the team put in last night. The Mercedes-AMG was great and the team stayed very late last night to give us such a great car,” said Murillo.

The Am win went to the No. 7 NOLASPORT with OHG Porsche of Sean Gibbons and Sam Owen with the No. 23 Motorsport USA McLaren second and No. 5 Motorsport USA McLaren third.

“NOLASPORT always gives us a great car and I could not be happier, this is an amazing weekend!” said Sean Gibbons.

Pirelli GT4 America teams and drivers will take a month off then return to the track June 4-6 at Virginia International Raceway for Rounds 5 and 6.