Texas IndyCar qualifying cancelled due to weather

The NTT IndyCar Series doubleheader at Texas Motor Speedway has already been affected by weather.

Humid conditions kept moisture hanging around the 1.5-mile superspeedway, which extended track drying efforts and postponed practice until 1:30 p.m. CT. Although the 90-minute session kicked off the weekend’s festivities, the series opted to cancel qualifying for tonight’s Genesys 300.

As a result, the field will be set by entrant points, which means Alex Palou’s No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda will lead the field to the green flag, set to wave at 6:10 p.m. local time.

The only qualifying session of the weekend was originally supposed to set the field for both races: Lap 1 for Race 1 and Lap 2 for Race 2.

While tonight’s race is set on entrant points, it has not been confirmed — but is expected — that tomorrow’s XPEL 375 will follow the same format. Green flag for tomorrow’s race is set for 4:15 p.m. local time.