Grids are set for first Ferrari Challenge races at Sonoma

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli completed its first qualifying sessions at Sonoma Raceway under perfectly blue skies and cool California temperatures as drivers took all of the lessons learned from official practice sessions and two days of testing to maximize their starting positions for the first races of the weekend, later this afternoon.

Trofeo Pirelli: Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) took the Trofeo Pirelli class pole position with a 1m40.084s and also the overall pole for this afternoon’s race, besting Jason McCarthy’s (Wide World Ferrari) second fastest time which was three tenths slower.

Trofeo Pirelli AM1: Martin Burrowes (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale) took pole in the Trofeo Pirelli AM1 category besting Enzo Potolicchio (Ferrari of Central Florida) by just under two-tenths of a second. The duo were about a half second clear of third place qualifying Neil Gehani (Continental Autosports).

Trofeo Pirelli AM2: Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) took pole position in the opening qualifying session at Sonoma Raceway, continuing his streak of pole positions dating back to the beginning of the season at VIR. His lap of 1m40.318s bested the rest of the AM2 category by just over a second, leading Brian Davis (Ferrari of Palm Beach) in second and John Megrue (Ferrari of Long Island) in third with a 1m41.396s and 1m41.525s respectively.

Coppa Shell: Chris Aitken (Ferrari of Houston) carried forward his positive momentum from the second race at VIR with his first pole position of the nascent 2021 season at Sonoma Raceway. Michael Watt (Ferrari of Atlanta) finished second, just 0.123s off of Chris’ time. In third

Coppa Shell AM: Benoit Bergeron (Ferrari of Quebec) took the pole in his first race weekend of the 2021 season with a 1m42.293s, followed by Franck Ruimy (Ferrari of Beverly Hills), who was a further seven tenths back with a 1m42.997s. Lance Cawley (Ferrari of Atlanta) continued his excellent pace for the weekend thus far qualifying in third.

The first race is set for 1:50 p.m. Pacific time this afternoon, and the second at 2:45 p.m. Pacific. Stream the races live at on live.ferrari.com as well as the Ferrari Races Facebook page.