Bourdais crashes out early after contact from Newgarden at Texas

Sebastien Bourdais was sitting sixth, minding his own business and slowing down to make the first stop of the the race on Saturday night when he got punted into the Turn 2 wall by Josef Newgarden.

As Colton Herta, Seb and Newgarden jockeyed to line up and head for the pits on Lap 57, a chain reaction crash saw Newgarden hit AJ Foyt’s car in the gearbox and sent it slamming into the outside wall at Texas Motor Speedway.

Bourdais wasn’t injured but his Rockit Chevy was badly damaged and Newgarden was given a penalty for non-avoidable contact and sent back to 18th place.

“Colton was checking up really bad and we’re in third gear and usually at that stage we’re in fourth gear but he wanted to stay tight and keep me behind and set off a chain reaction,” said the 32-year-old veteran who has given Foyt’s team a new enthusiasm after finishing fifth in the opener and qualifying sixth at St. Pete. “Obviously, Josef misjudged it and and ran into the back of our car. I don’t know man, Colton just slows down and Josef runs into the back of us for no reason.

“We had a bad test here and struggled today in practice but the guys did a great job and my car was really racy.”