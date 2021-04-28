NRX confirms first wave of 2021 teams; sets date for first electric rallycross car track test

Nitro Rallycross has unveiled the teams that will take part in the inaugural series, as well as the date for the track debut of the FC1-X electric supercar.

Opening the NRX 2021 field are Olsbergs MSE (OMSE) and Vermont SportsCar. OMSE will field four Supercars for 2021 as well two additional Supercar Lite vehicles in NRX’s Nitro NEXT class.

“The boldness that defines our organization is something we share with Travis (Pastrana) and the Nitro team,” said OMSE CEO Andreas Eriksson. “So we are committed to Nitro Rallycross. As the future of rallycross, NRX has given the racing community hope. I’ve been waiting for three years for the right opportunity to return to the U.S. Now we are ready for something new.”

They will face off against Loenbro Motorsports, led by Steve Arpin. “In the first two NRX events, the Nitro team has teased us with just how spectacular our sport can be,” Arpin said. “To now see that proof of concept expand into a full series with events staged in new markets across the world, with all-new purpose built tracks, new twists, new elements – it seriously makes my heart race. This is what the sport has been waiting for.”

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing will expand beyond its IndyCar program and field Supercars for the first time, while EKS JC will also put Supercars on the starting line. More teams will be announced for the 2021 series in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, First Corner – a partnership between electric mobility leaders QEV Technologies and Olsbergs MSE, which is developing NRX’s all-electric FC1-X, will give the car its first track test next week.

The FC1-X is scheduled to be put through a series of systems checks on May 4-7. The highest-performing rallycross vehicle ever built, the FC1-X produces 1,000+ peak HP with all-wheel drive, is capable of three Gs of acceleration and can rocket from zero to 60 mph in under 1.5 seconds.

The series also confirmed further details of its broadcast plans, with long-time NRX announcer Andrew Coley signing a multi-year commitment to serve as the series’ play-by-play commentator.