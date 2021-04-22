Return to New York set as Formula E confirms Season 7 schedule

Formula E and the FIA today revealed the full calendar for the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, featuring a new race venue and updates to previously scheduled events.

The Season 7 calendar is set to host more races than ever before in a single season, comprising of 15 races in eight cities, covering three continents.

The final set of races to be announced starts with a new location for the all-electric racing series, with the Puebla E-Prix in Mexico on June 19-20. The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship round in the country has been moved from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City which has previously hosted five Formula E races, because the circuit is currently serving as a COVID-19 field hospital.

New York City will play host to Rounds 10 and 11 of the series, with the all-electric Gen2 cars racing in Red Hook, Brooklyn, set against the Manhattan skyline on July 10-11.

Formula E then returns to Europe for the London E-Prix using a unique indoor/outdoor track at the ExCeL London on July 24-25 for a doubleheader event, before heading to Berlin for the season finale doubleheader on August 14-15.

The Marrakesh E-Prix and Santiago E-Prix, scheduled for May 22 and June 5-6 respectively, have been removed from the calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Events in Santiago, Sanya, China and Seoul will be rescheduled for Season 8, with fans in attendance.

Formula E is continuing to monitor the ongoing pandemic and is in constant communication with its community of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters and host cities. All calendar updates depend on travel restrictions, as well as local government protocols and are subject to approval of the FIA.

“It’s a massive achievement by all to release the full calendar for this season,” said Formula E CEO Alberto Longo. The calendar includes the most races we’ve held in one season and shows our continued commitment to create a momentum-building schedule that fans and audiences across the world will follow. Four doubleheader events in Puebla, New York City, London and Berlin are going to set the scene perfectly to crown Formula E’s first official FIA world champion.”