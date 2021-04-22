Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Return to New York set as Formula E confirms Season 7 schedule

Steven Tee/Motorsport Images

International Racing

By April 22, 2021 7:23 AM

Formula E and the FIA today revealed the full calendar for the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, featuring a new race venue and updates to previously scheduled events.

The Season 7 calendar is set to host more races than ever before in a single season, comprising of 15 races in eight cities, covering three continents.

The final set of races to be announced starts with a new location for the all-electric racing series, with the Puebla E-Prix in Mexico on June 19-20. The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship round in the country has been moved from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City which has previously hosted five Formula E races, because the circuit is currently serving as a COVID-19 field hospital.

New York City will play host to Rounds 10 and 11 of the series, with the all-electric Gen2 cars racing in Red Hook, Brooklyn, set against the Manhattan skyline on July 10-11.

Formula E then returns to Europe for the London E-Prix using a unique indoor/outdoor track at the ExCeL London on July 24-25 for a doubleheader event, before heading to Berlin for the season finale doubleheader on August 14-15.

The Marrakesh E-Prix and Santiago E-Prix, scheduled for May 22 and June 5-6 respectively, have been removed from the calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Events in Santiago, Sanya, China and Seoul will be rescheduled for Season 8, with fans in attendance.

Formula E is continuing to monitor the ongoing pandemic and is in constant communication with its community of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters and host cities. All calendar updates depend on travel restrictions, as well as local government protocols and are subject to approval of the FIA.

“It’s a massive achievement by all to release the full calendar for this season,” said Formula E CEO Alberto Longo. The calendar includes the most races we’ve held in one season and shows our continued commitment to create a momentum-building schedule that fans and audiences across the world will follow. Four doubleheader events in Puebla, New York City, London and Berlin are going to set the scene perfectly to crown Formula E’s first official FIA world champion.”

2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship
Round
City
Country
Date
 
1
Diriyah
Saudi Arabia
February 26, 2021
2
Diriyah
Saudi Arabia
February 27, 2021
3
Rome
Italy
April 10, 2021
4
Rome
Italy
April 11, 2021
5
Valencia
Spain
April 24, 2021
6
Valencia
Spain
April 25, 2021
7
Monaco
Monaco
May 8, 2021
8
Puebla*
Mexico
June 19, 2021
9
Puebla*
Mexico
June 20, 2021
10
New York City
USA
July 10, 2021
11
New York City
USA
July 11, 2021
12
London*
UK
July 24, 2021
13
London*
UK
July 25, 2021
14
Berlin
Germany
August 14, 2021
15
Berlin
Germany
August 15, 2021
*Subject to circuit homologation

 

Formula E, International Racing

Comments

