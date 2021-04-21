Keelan Harvick to run iRacing Pro Invitational Series

Keelan Harvick, the eight-year-old son of Kevin Harvick, will race in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series on Thursday. He joins a field of 34 current NASCAR Cup Series drivers plus Dale Earnhardt Jr., Clint Boyer and Timmy Hill.

“I’m excited to announce that Keelan is going to run in the [iRacing] race against us tomorrow,” Harvick said on Fox Sports’ NASCAR Race Hub. “For me, this is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity to get to race against Keelan — in an actual race — on a great platform that really only iRacing could present to the two of us.

“It really shows that NASCAR is just a great family sport and I’m looking forward to hopefully passing on my racing from one generation to the next.”

Part-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Jesse Iwuji will also run in the race after winning the fan vote. Iwuji was one of 10 drivers running for the fan vote entry. Josh Berry was second and Landon Cassill was third in the final vote tally.

The drivers will get to experience recent changes to the aerodynamic package at superspeedways that iRacing recently released. The platform introduced side drafting and “the bubble” in order to more accurately simulate the real world. These changes will likely make for more complicated racing.

Front Row Motorsports’ Anthony Alfredo believes the changes have brought iRacing’s superspeedway racing much closer to the real thing.

“I think it’s super-realistic,” he said. “I’ve been able to try it out and I think iRacing has been doing an incredible job with their development. I think it’s going to make the racing that much better for the [eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series] racers and then for us real-life racers in the Pro Invitational Series so I’m excited for all of that.”

The race from Talladega is the second round of the 2021 Pro Invitational Series. The series was created during the pandemic last summer but renewed for a second season this year. The race begins at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, it can be seen on Fox Sports 1 after NASCAR Race Hub.