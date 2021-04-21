Indy 500 announces attendance plans

The Indianapolis 500 will welcome 135,000 fans into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to watch the 105th edition of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing on May 30. The news comes as a welcome change after last year’s Indy 500 was held without fans due to COVID-19.

The sum of 135,000 represents 40-percent of normal race day capacity.

“At the end of the day, both the city and the speedway were comfortable with this plan,” Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles told RACER. “We’re both happy where we ended up.”

Other notes of interest:

• Masks will be required

• Temperature checks will be performed at entry gates

• Some spacing will be used for social distancing between customer groups in rows to either side

• No infield parking or mound usage

• All concerts have been cancelled

• Suites will be used at reduced capacity

• IMS will continue its vaccination clinic through many days in May

• IMS will create a promotional campaign to promote vaccines

• Bronze and Silver badges are available, but buyers must be vaccinated to use them

• Fans can access Tower Terrace seats for practice and qualifying days, and other outside stands will also be open

“The number-one thing fans can do to ensure a great Race Day is get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Miles said. “We continue to offer vaccinations at IMS and will be extending our mass vaccination clinic throughout the Month of May. This is all part of the effort to continue getting Indiana back on track.”