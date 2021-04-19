Omologato partners with VIR

Omologato has announced new partnership with VIRginia International Raceway, which will include the creation of a limited-edition VIR-branded watch.

“Throughout our discussions, everything between Omologato and VIR meshed very well” said Connie Nyholm, co-owner and CEO of VIR. “We have similar beliefs and see great value in the world of motorsport. We’re honored to partner and look forward to a bright future together.”

VIRginia International Raceway is one of America’s premier road courses, offering professional and amateur racing for modern and vintage classes while providing contemporary resort amenities.

With over 25 years of watch making experience, the Windsor, England based company designed and manufactured for a number of well-known watch brands before launching their very own line.

Omologato started with the ethos of bringing affordable and high quality watches to people who live for motorsport. Each watch is carefully hand assembled, uses accurate and reliable Japanese movements that are guaranteed for five years for faults on mechanisms. Now Omologato is a name that’s widely recognized in both the classic and contemporary areas of the automotive scene, so much so that the brand has attracted something of a cult following.

Omologato offers more than 25 designs inspired by the world’s great circuits, cars and legendary drivers.

“We’ve grown massively in the U.S.” says Omologato founder Shami Kalra. “We’ve got so many fans of the brand over here. To welcome VIRginia International Raceway is a personal honor for me as they have visitors who are as passionate about motorsport as I am”

The VIR watch will be limited to just 50 examples, and is available for purchase and preorder here.