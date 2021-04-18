Palou holds off Power to grab first-ever IndyCar win at Barber

Youth, speed, and a perfect race strategy came together at Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday as Alex Palou earned his first NTT IndyCar Series win for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Palou joins heady company as the only the third driver to win on debut for CGR, following Michael Andretti in 1994 and the late Dan Wheldon in 2006.

Qualifying third in the No. 10 Honda, the 24-year-old Spaniard was flawless throughout the 90-lap contest and crossed the finish line in front of Team Penske’s Will Power in the No. 12 Chevy and teammate Scott Dixon in the No. 9 Honda.

“No waaaay!” Palou shouted after crossing under the checkered flag. “Oh my God. Thank you, team, you are amazing. Thank you for the opportunity, everybody.”

At his first test for the team in November, team leaders and mechanics alike spoke favorably of Palou, who had a promising rookie year with Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh. But with a single podium and a 16-th place finish in the championship, most said they had high hopes for their new driver but didn’t know what to expect in terms of where he’d perform once the season got under way.

At Barber, he provided the answer with an emphatic victory.

“I mean, it was possible, because we had the best team and the best cars,” Palou added. “We did it. It’s amazing. It was one of those days where everything went well. Come on, what else can I ask for?”

Power was relentless in his pursuit of Palou, but was unable to catch IndyCar’s newest winner, finishing just 0.4s behind.

“I did have to save some fuel, but it just blew my mind how fast Alex was in that first stint,” he said. “Super happy to get onto the podium, so it’s awesome to have a good start to the season. If we do this, week in, week out, we’ll have a great chance of winning the championship.”

Although Dixon didn’t have the pace to get past Power or Palou, he’s leaving Barber in a great place to chase his seventh title.

“What a start, double podium for us, huge congrats to Alex,” he said. “It was a track position race, but hat’s off to the team. Thanks to all the fans here.”

The end result of the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama was set in motion on Lap 20 as race leader Pato O’Ward and second-place Alexander Rossi were called to the pits by their teams, which set them on a three-stop strategy. Their fates were sealed with that decision.

The closest challengers went in the opposite direction as their teams countered by keeping them out until just after Lap 30, which put the likes of Palou, Power, Dixon, and others on a two-stop strategy. followed. Undeterred, O’Ward drove like an animal to gain time on the two-stoppers, knowing he’d have an extra visit to the pits to pay. His No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevy kept charging until he reached fourth, 3.9s behind Palou.

“Track position was everything today,” he said. “I feel we executed on things strategy-wise, but it was the wrong one. We were the fastest car all weekend. Got great points here, and would have loved to win. I’m 100 percent sure when St. Pete comes in a couple of days, we’ll be ready.”

Sebastien Bourdais with a little hip check action on Pato O'Ward! 😳😬#INDYCAR // @NBC pic.twitter.com/lfWmYaMVdU — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) April 18, 2021

Behind O’Ward, A.J. Foyt Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais salvaged a poor result in qualifying by racing his way from 16th to fifth in the No. 14 Chevy. Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Graham Rahal made similar long-distance treks, with VeeKay’s No. 21 Chevy motoring from 14th to sixth and Rahal’s No. 15 Honda leaping from 18th to seventh.

While Bourdais, VeeKay, and Rahal went forward in the race, the rest of the top 10 went in the opposite direction as CGR’s Marcus Ericsson fell from sixth to eighth in the No. 8 Honda, Rossi dropped from second to ninth in the No. 27 Honda, and Romain Grosjean slipped from a seventh-place starting spot to 10th in his first IndyCar race.

Grosjean was also the top rookie at Barber, heading off Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin in 14th place in the No. 3 Chevy, and Jimmie Johnson who persevered through adversity to earn 18th in the No. 48 CGR Honda.

RESULTS