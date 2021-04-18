Miami F1 race confirmed for 2022

Formula 1 has confirmed the Miami Grand Prix will be joining the calendar in 2022, to start a 10-year deal for a race in Florida.

The sport has been working for a number of years to bring a race to Miami, with a downtown circuit location having to be abandoned due to opposition and instead a plan put in place for a track around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Following the final approval of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for what F1 and the race promoter will do for the city as part of the event, its place on the 2022 calendar has now been confirmed.

“We are thrilled to announce that Formula 1 will be racing in Miami beginning in 2022,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said. “The U.S. is a key growth market for us, and we are greatly encouraged by our growing reach in the U.S. which will be further supported by this exciting second race. We will be working closely with the team from Hard Rock Stadium and the FIA to ensure the circuit delivers sensational racing but also leaves a positive and lasting contribution for the people in the local community.

“We are grateful to our fans, the Miami Gardens elected officials and the local tourism industry for their patience and support throughout this process. We are looking forward to bringing the greatest racing spectacle on the planet to Miami for the first time in our sport’s history.”

Miami Grand Prix managing partner Tom Garfinkel is in Imola for today’s race, and says the focus will be on the second U.S. event providing a special fan experience and racing venue.

“The Hard Rock stadium entertainment campus in Miami Gardens exists to host the biggest global events to benefit the entire greater Miami region and Formula 1 racing is as big as it gets,” Garfinkel said.

“We have worked with specialist designers to create a racetrack that we, Formula 1 and the FIA believe will provide great racing and we hope to create best-in-class unique fan experiences that are reflective of the diverse and dynamic nature of Miami.

↩️ 19 corners

📏 5.41km

🔥 3 potential DRS zones

🤯 320 km/h top speed Introducing the new @f1miami circuit, around the iconic @HardRockStadium 🏟#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/nsJawzpIL2 — Formula 1 (@F1) April 18, 2021

“I want to thank Formula 1 and the Miami Gardens and Miami Dade County elected officials for working to bring this hugely impactful event here for years to come.”

At present there is no date announced for the race as next year’s schedule is far from being finalized. While Miami is confirmed on the 2022 calendar, the future of the United States Grand Prix in Austin remains uncertain as the Circuit of The Americas is in the final year of its current agreement.

