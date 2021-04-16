SRO Motorsports Group steps up efforts to meet 2023 carbon neutrality target

SRO Motorsports Group will strengthen its commitment to sustainability this year as it works towards the goal of achieving operational carbon neutrality by 2023.

Partnering with corporate social responsibility and environmental experts, SRO will take the next step in a project that launched in 2020 when it began to integrate decarbonization strategies into its global business operations.

Enhanced sustainability efforts will be implemented beginning this spring with the aim of minimizing the organization’s carbon footprint and reducing the wider impact of its activities on and off the circuit. This follows a study conducted by leading sustainability firm Futerra, with whom SRO began working in 2020.

The new initiatives are set to include green energy supplies, efficient and lower impact travel, and the use of sustainable office materials. The introduction of lower carbon logistics and adopting reduced-carbon race fuels will also be explored.

What’s more, SRO will seek to encourage teams, circuits and key partners to join with its expanded carbon reduction efforts. By setting the standard in sustainability it is hoped that a green motorsport network will develop, the benefits of which will be felt far beyond the paddock.

“SRO America is pleased to do its part in enacting its corporate sustainability measures,” said Greg Gill, President and CEO of SRO America. “With these measures, we hope to continue building a foundation and setting a responsible corporate foundation for sport car racing’s future. In this way, we are able to minimize our impact and maximize the benefits for current and future generations.”

In parallel with these efforts, SRO will begin offsetting its residual carbon emissions by supporting international forest conservation. This has been conducted in partnership with Permian Global, which protects and restores large areas of forest in the tropics through regeneration by tackling threats such as fire, logging and poaching, as well as through efforts to empower local communities.

Further initiatives will be developed as SRO makes a firm commitment to carbon reduction in 2021 and beyond. This represents the beginning of an ongoing process that will see the company take responsibility for its activities, while ensuring a sustainable future for international motorsport.

“Carbon reduction is one of our absolute priorities for the years ahead. SRO is taking this project very seriously and it is encouraging to see these plans take shape. Together with our teams and partners, we want to play a leading role in this cause and inspire others to join us in making motorsport a more sustainable industry, said Stephane Ratel, SRO Motorsports Group founder and CEO.

“Working with experts such as Futerra and Permian Global has allowed SRO to make quick progress and set ambitious goals, such as achieving operational carbon neutrality by 2023. We are fully committed to meeting this objective and I look forward to sharing further news of our sustainability initiatives as the project evolves.”