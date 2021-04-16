How to drive a Trick Truck: Part 2

In the second installment of this new film series, former ARCA champion and off-road racing veteran Justin Lofton offers up a short but very insightful look at what safety equipment and elements are necessary before strapping into a 1,100-horsepower unlimited truck. Piloting an exotic machine such as Lofton’s Fox Shox/Yokohama/Method Race Wheels Jimco is no joke, but the off-road champion has some fun in explaining what is needed and offering some insight into his approach to safety.

Even if you think you have seen or heard all of this before, one forgotten element of being a modern race driver is at the heart of Lofton’s safety story. From race suits to gloves to underwear, he asks an obvious but often forgotten question – does being safe make you a faster driver?

Watch this week’s episode of “How To Drive A Trick Truck” and find out. With Lofton getting set to run tomorrow’s SCORE San Felipe 250, he will put all of that safety, and speed, to good use.