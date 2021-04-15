Miami F1 race moves a step closer with council vote

The planned Miami Grand Prix has moved a step closer to being held in 2022 after city councilors voted in favor of a benefits package for Miami Gardens.

Formula 1 has been working on bringing a race to Miami for a number of years, with the original plan of a downtown circuit having to be changed in favor of a track around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens (pictured above in promotional illustration). Local residents and councilors had voiced concerns about the impact of the race, and so a benefits package was created, with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlining what Hard Rock Stadium and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and F1 must achieve as part of the event.

As part of the MOU, race promoter South Florida Motorsports, LLC stated that “no portion of the proposed track shall utilize northwest 199th Street or N.W. 27th Avenue, and that no race shall start prior to 2:30 p.m. (ET) on a school day,” potentially impacting Friday practice. On top of that, it was agreed that “no race shall start … after sunset in the City on any day.”

Further commitments include the installation of noise mitigation barriers “on the north side of any section of the track adjacent to the Snake Creek Canal” and to carry out industry standard air quality and noise monitoring during the event.

The promoter also committed to providing $5 million in funding for community benefits programs to be administered by the city over a 10-year period, as well as implementing the F1 in Schools STEM program at no cost to the city, paid internships for high school and college students and graduates, and discounted tickets for city residents.

Mayor Rodney Harris was one of those who voted in favor as the motion passed with five votes to two during a City Council meeting on Wednesday evening, increasing the chances of the race joining the calendar next year.