VR IndyCar run with Ed Jones at Sebring

IndyCar

By April 10, 2021 12:09 PM

Take a VR ride with Ed Jones in the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda Indy car around the Sebring short course during pre-season testing.

Watch below or click here to watch on The RACER Channel on YouTube.

