Rain pushes remainder of Cup race at Martinsville to Sunday

The remainder of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway has been postponed until Sunday at 4 p.m. ET due to inclement weather.

Fox Sports 1 will carry the race broadcast. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the radio call.

Denny Hamlin is the race leader of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 after 42 laps. Hamlin took the lead from pole-sitter Joey Logano on lap 4 and has led since.

The red flag for rain was displayed as the field was idling under caution following a lap 38 crash by James Davison. Davison was spun in Turn 4 by Rick Ware Racing teammate Cody Ware.

Before the race was stopped, the leaders had just returned to the racetrack after pit stops. Hamlin leads Logano, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., and Chase Elliott.

William Byron is sixth, Brad Keselowski is seventh, Kyle Busch is eight, Kevin Harvick is ninth, and Kyle Larson rounds out the top 10.

NEWS: The remainder of the #BlueEmu500 at @MartinsvilleSwy has been postponed due to rain and will be run on Sunday, April 11 at 4 PM ET on FS1. pic.twitter.com/QdzxrC015j — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 11, 2021

Saturday night’s green flag was initially set for 8 p.m. ET, but the 37-car field didn’t see it until 9:24 p.m. because the track had to be dried.

Five drivers started at the rear of the field because of inspection infractions.

Tyler Reddick was sent to the rear for unapproved adjustment on his car while Corey LaJoie, Justin Haley, and Davison had their cars fail inspection multiple times. Meanwhile, Daniel Suarez lost 10 driver and owner points and had his crew chief ejected for added ballast outside the approved container.