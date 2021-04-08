RACE INDUSTRY NOW: Chassis & suspension components for drag racing, street and strip

Registration is open for the next RACE INDUSTRY NOW webinar, scheduled for Wednesday, April 14 at 9:00 AM PST. The topic for this edition is ‘Chassis and suspension components for drag gacing and street/strip applications’, featuring S&W Race Cars, featuring insights from mechanical engineer John Burke, service manager Randy Krause, marketing director Jill Fazekas and NHRA legend Darrell Gwynn, and hosted by Jeff Hammond from SiriusXM’s Late Shift.

Attendence is free. Click here to sign up.