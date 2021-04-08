Cancer charity and Mazda MX-5 Cup constructor launch car wrap contest

Flis Performance and Lemons of Love are holding a car wrap contest that will be featured on their 2021 Mazda MX-5 Cup race car, as part of the giveaway.

Lemons of Love is giving away a fully-built Mazda MX-5 Cup race car for the cost of a $100 ticket, and all proceeds will benefit Lemons of Love. Care packages will be shared with cancer patients in hospitals on behalf of the giveaway.

Artists, graphic designers, racers, and race enthusiasts have the opportunity to have their design featured on Lemons of Love’s one of a kind race car.

The Mazda MX-5 Cup race car is a race car based on a brand new fourth-generation club trim level MX-5 built by Flis Performance. Designs must be submitted by May 1, 2021 to be entered for consideration.

Submissions need to be original designs and must contain some reference to Lemons of Love. Access the design template, full contest rules and how to submit a design on the contest website.

“We are thrilled to be able to add this new element to our Mazda MX-5 Cup race car giveaway. We are excited to see what our community can come up with for our fifth car,” said Jill Swanson, founder, Lemons of Love.

The winner will have their design featured on the fifth Lemons of Love Mazda MX-5 Cup race car and the Lemons of Love website. They will also receive national recognition through giveaway coverage, and have access to photos of the car wrapped in the winning design. The winner will also be able to see their design racing around speedways across the country. Most importantly, all submissions will be positively impacting the lives of cancer patients.