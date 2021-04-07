Malukas leads as Road to Indy Spring Training concludes

If its form during this week’s Indy Lights Spring Training outing carries over to the regular season, the Global Racing Group with HMD Motorsports team could be ready to challenge Andretti Autosport for the top spot on the Road to Indy.

Of the 13 drivers who took part in the test at Barber Motorsports Park, the GRG/HMD team made a statement by securing first, second, and third place on the time sheet with David Malukas leading new teammates Linus Lundquist and Benjamin Petersen.

“It’s going to be an easy social media post — right where we left off last year,” said Malukas, who fought eventual champion Lundquist for the Formula Regional Americas title last season. “We’ve tested here so we’ve already worked on setups and learned a great deal going into today. We were ready, and right off the bat we got into our checklist, working through even the smallest things. We were quick right away and everything seems good. This is the best team I’ve ever been on and no matter where I end up, I’m so happy to be on this team.”

Andretti’s Robert Megennis and Kyle Kirkwood completed the top five.

“We knew we’d have good cars here, based on the team’s history at Barber, so we had plenty of good data and a good baseline,” Megennis said. “We had a good [simulated] race run that was really encouraging – I was very quick and very consistent, and I think that’s down to all the endurance racing I’ve done. All four of us found some good things today so we’ll combine that data and show up ready to take a win.”

The Road to Indy season opens at Barber with the NTT IndyCar Series across April 16-18.

