NBC confirms times and locations for 2021 IndyCar broadcasts

By April 5, 2021 3:22 PM

NBC Sports has finalized the air times and channels where the 2021 NTT IndyCar Season will be broadcast, and of the 17 races on tap, nine will be featured on the NBC network. The eight remaining rounds are scheduled for its NBCSN cable outlet. In a new development, NBC’s Peacock live streaming platform will play host to practice and qualifying sessions, as well as significant coverage of action leading up to the Indy 500 as part of 120 hours of digital presentations.

Altogether, NBC Sports expects to deliver more than 165 hours of broadcast and streaming content.

NBC Sports also confirmed its on-air talent for the season, noting its commentary team “will include Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst), and Paul Tracy (analyst) as well as pit reporters Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast, Dave Burns, Kevin Lee, and Dillon Welch.”

NBC Schedule & Times

Date  Race/Track  Network  Time (ET) 
Sun., April 18 Barber Motorsports Park NBC 3 p.m.
Sun., April 25 Streets of St. Petersburg NBC 12 p.m.
Sat., May 15 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) NBC 2:30 p.m.
Sun., May 30 The 105th Indianapolis 500 NBC 11 a.m.
Sat., June 12 Raceway at Belle Isle Park/Detroit – Race 1 NBC 2 p.m.
Sun., June 13 Raceway at Belle Isle Park/Detroit – Race 2 NBC 12 p.m.
Sun., July 4 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NBC 12 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 12 Portland International Raceway NBC 3 p.m.
Sun, Sept. 19 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC 3 p.m.

NBCSN Schedule & Times

Date  Race/Track  Network  Time (ET) 
Sat., May 1 Texas Motor Speedway – Race 1 NBCSN 7 p.m.
Sun., May 2 Texas Motor Speedway – Race 2 NBCSN 5 p.m.
Sun., June 20 Road America NBCSN 12 p.m.
Sun., July 11 Streets of Toronto NBCSN 12 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 8 Streets of Nashville NBCSN 5:30 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 14 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) NBCSN 12:30 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 21 World Wide Technology Raceway NBCSN 8 p.m.
Sun, Sept. 26 Streets of Long Beach NBCSN 3 p.m.

 

