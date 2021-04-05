IndyCar Open Test at Indy to stream on NBC's Peacock Premium

The NTT IndyCar Series’ Open Test on Thursday and Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will feature 32 cars in attendance and live coverage via NBC’s Peacock streaming app. According to the Speedway, the primary test prior to the start of official Indy 500 practice in May will be closed to fans.

“IMS and INDYCAR are working closely with NBC Sports to deliver what should be an exceptional show on Peacock during these two very important days of testing,” said IMS President Doug Boles. “Having the NBC Sports broadcasters, production quality and exclusive content will deliver an engaging viewing experience that builds even more anticipation for finally coming ‘Back Home Again’ to IMS in May.”

With the forecast calling for rain later in the week, RACER understands a few contingency plans are in place which could see an extended session being run on Friday if rain interrupts Thursday’s activities, and staying over to run on Saturday has also been floated if Thursday and Friday are lost to poor weather conditions.

According to NBC Sports, “Test coverage from the oval track at IMS begins at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, continuing until 6 p.m. ET, while Friday’s test coverage will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. ET, totaling 13 hours. NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey will call Thursday’s session alongside analyst Townsend Bell with Marty Snider and Kevin Lee reporting from the pits. Lee will handle play-by-play duties on Friday.”

3️⃣2️⃣ Cars

2️⃣ Days of Testing

1️⃣ Place to Watch it All Before coming Back Home Again in May, stream @IndyCar testing LIVE from #IMS via @PeacockTV April 8-9. Full Details: https://t.co/qJLn7YuefI#Indy500 | #IsItMayYet pic.twitter.com/Y5IIomDYgM — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) April 5, 2021

The IMS Open Test will also launch a significant amount of IndyCar coverage on its partner’s streaming solution, “featuring more than 120 total hours, Peacock will provide live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions as well as significant coverage surrounding the 105th Indianapolis 500, Indy Lights races, race-day warmups and full-event replays of IndyCar races in 2021,” NBC Sports added.

In addition to the offerings on Peacock, live streaming from the test will be made available to the series’ international fans through the IndyCar App.