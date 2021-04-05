CTECH, STEM101 unveil Air Drag Challenge

The Air Drag Challenge is the latest project for middle and high school level students to challenge their talents.

A collaborative effort by CTECH and STEM101, a local curriculum provider for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) puts students front and center to design a small 3D model race car propelled by CO2. Additionally, the created cars will line up on a raceway guided by string and be launched by a special compressed air-powered device called a “Launch Box.”

CTECH, an aluminum manufacturer that was founded 25 years ago by NHRA drag racer Jim Greenheck, has elevated its involvement over time with STEM-related projects. This latest endeavor puts a modern take on a classic teaching method in shop class. Instead of balsa wood materials to construct the dragsters like in year’s past, students develop their creations with a 3D printer, which helps teach automation, manufacturing and other hands-on practices.

The templates for the models are provided by STEM101, with a variety of options to choose from based on adaptable skill levels and situations.