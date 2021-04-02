NASCAR podcast: Samantha Busch

Samantha Busch joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss the release of her book about the struggles to conceive, her relationship with two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch, and son Brexton’s (pictured above with Kyle and Samantha) racing career.

Kelly Crandall

Kelly has been on the NASCAR beat full-time since 2013, and joined RACER as chief NASCAR writer in 2017. Her work has also appeared in NASCAR.com, the NASCAR Illustrated magazine, and NBC Sports. A corporate communications graduate from Central Penn College, Crandall is a two-time George Cunningham Writer of the Year recipient from the National Motorsports Press Association.