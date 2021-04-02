Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Lesley Ann Miller/Motorsport Images

NASCAR podcast: Samantha Busch

Samantha Busch joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss the release of her book about the struggles to conceive, her relationship with two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch, and son Brexton’s (pictured above with Kyle and Samantha) racing career.

