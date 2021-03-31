Ricciardo promised test in Earnhardt’s ’84 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for first McLaren podium

Daniel Ricciardo has been promised a test in Dale Earnhardt’s 1984 Wrangler Chevrolet Monte Carlo when he scores his first podium for McLaren.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown owns the No. 3 Chevy as part of his extensive car collection, and provided Ricciardo with a model version of it at his first race for his new team in Bahrain. However, as part of the gift, Brown has also told Ricciardo he can drive the real thing once he scores a podium in McLaren colors.

“I’ve got that one, so you can keep that version as a signing-on bonus,” Brown said of the model car on McLaren’s Unboxed vlog. “ But I’m thinking your first podium, you give the real thing a go…

“Hope it gives you some motivation. Not that you need some motivation.”

We know how much you enjoy a podium bet, @danielricciardo.



How does a drive of one of THE most iconic cars in heritage collection sound?

Ricciardo — who called the gesture “awesome” — is a life-long Earnhardt fan, running the same number as The Intimidator in Formula 1 and explaining how he wanted to emulate some of his hero’s driving style from the point he moved to Red Bull Racing.

The Australian made a high-profile bet with his former team boss Cyril Abiteboul at Renault that saw the Frenchman needing to get a tattoo of Ricciardo’s choice after their first podium together in Germany last year. After Brown’s offer, Ricciardo says he will think of something to give in return if he gets the chance to drive Earnhardt’s car.

Earnhardt won two races driving the car in his first full season running the No. 3 for Richard Childress Racing in 1984, recording victories at Talladega and Atlanta.