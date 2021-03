By www.epartrade.com | March 31, 2021 8:32 AM

Sign up now for the next RACE INDUSTRY NOW Webinar, set for Wednesday, April 7 at 9:00 AM PST:

“Creating and Maintaining Sponsor Satisfaction” by Kalitta Motorsports

With Bob Lawson, Business Manager, Team Kalitta; Dave Jones, Regional Customer Manager / DHL Americas and Tony Merritt, Vice President Marketing Sponsorships, Stanley Black & Decker / MAC Tools. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

