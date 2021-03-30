The week in IndyCar, March 30, listener Q&A
The week in IndyCar, March 30, listener Q&A
By
|
Marshall Pruett
March 30, 2021 7:48 AM
It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.
We open this week’s episode with multiple submissions and a deep dive on the series’ test at IMS where it simulated a big boost of KERS power from push-to-pass, then discuss if IndyCar could use its current chassis to race on the dirt, and move through items like whether primary sponsors can veto associate sponsors, where the Carlin team finds itself in the pecking order, if Yuki Tsunoda might land in IndyCar, and which driver would win an Easter Egg hunt at IMS.
Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2021 season marks Marshall Pruett's 35th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
