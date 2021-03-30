The Torque Show returns for more IMSA trackside fun

The Torque Show, a live trackside talk show hosted by former pro drivers Tommy Kendall and Justin Bell, returns to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship scene in 2021 thanks to a renewed partnership with Michelin and partners Motul and Hagerty.

The Torque Show, broadcast live on Facebook, features guest drivers joining in person at the track or via Zoom from around the world.

“We are very excited to return to the racetrack and engage with some of the most passionate and knowledgeable fans in motorsports,” said Kendall, co-founder and host.

“Our show takes you behind the scenes, giving you access to drivers and places in the paddock that are beyond your usual pit pass,” added Bell, the show’s other co-founder and host. “I have to say that meeting fans when they come by our set is one of the highlights of our weekend. We are the place where everyone gathers to hear their heroes share stories of the big wins, wild on track moments, heartbreak … and some stories that are just not fit for network television.”

Created by Kendall and Bell with Jason Jacobson, The Torque Show was the realization of a dream of Bell’s to have his own racing chat show. Emerging as popular TV broadcast hosts as their respective driving careers wound down, Kendall and Bell worked with Jacobson, a key part of the IMSA production team. When the opportunity arose to make a show of their own happen, the trio collaborated with Michelin and made their debut at the 2019 Rolex Daytona 24.

Today, The Torque Show is hosted and produced out of a vintage Airstream that has been customized into a state-of-the-art livestream production studio. With over a million viewers worldwide, the show and is available across all social platforms at @TorqueShowLive.