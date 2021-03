The David Love Memorial Vintage Races pay tribute to one of Classic Sports Racing Group’s founders, David Love and serve as a popular kickoff to the racing season at Sonoma Raceway.

The April 9-11 CSRG event will feature 7-8 run groups encompassing everything from production sports cars to Can-Am, Trans-Am, F1 and a full complement of formula cars, notably Formula Junior, Formula B and Formula Atlantic.

