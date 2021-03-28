Bristol dirt races postponed to Monday

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Nigel Kinrade/Motorsport Images

By March 28, 2021 9:20 AM

Dirt racing at Bristol Motor Speedway will have to wait another day.

NASCAR has postponed both the Camping World Truck Series and Cup Series events until Monday afternoon. The Trucks will get on track first at noon ET (on Fox Sports 1), and the Cup Series race is set for 4 p.m. ET (on Fox).

“Due to overnight weather and forecast, the Sullivan County flood warnings, and safety concerns, NASCAR has postponed all of Sunday’s on-track activity,” officials announced.

Storms also washed away all of Saturday’s activity, although the trucks did get on track to start their first heat race. However, visibility issues because of mud halted the race, and then it began raining.

When the Cup Series field gets the green flag, it will be the first time in 50 years teams have raced on dirt. Kyle Larson was awarded the pole when qualifying was washed out; however, he’ll move to the rear of the field due to an engine change.

John Hunter Nemechek will start from the pole in the Truck Series race.

