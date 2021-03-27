Photos: SVRA Atlanta SpeedTour

On the heels of a successful event last weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, SVRA is back at it to complete the second half of their back-to-back race weekends. This time racers are on track at Road Atlanta as part of the Atlanta SpeedTour.

Vintage Motorsport’s resident southeastern photographer, Robin Thompson, is there to share some sights throughout the weekend. Look for a full write-up of the event in the next issue (May/June) of Vintage Motorsport magazine.

