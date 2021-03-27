Bristol Trucks postponed to Sunday night

With the exception of one muddy lap, rain forced the cancellation or postponement of all NASCAR track activity on Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race for the NASCAR Cup Series will run as scheduled on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET, broadcast on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, scheduled for Saturday night, has been postponed until Sunday night at 9:00 p.m. ET on FS2, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

During a break in the rain on Saturday, NASCAR started the first qualifying race for the Camping World Truck Series, but, with mud covering the grilles and windshields the proceedings were halted after just one lap and all the trucks were brought to pit road.

🎼 "Let's get a little mud on the tires … and the grille … and the windshield … and 🎼 pic.twitter.com/qwhwJamqlf — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 27, 2021

Shortly thereafter, the rain returned, and NASCAR was forced to cancel the qualifying races for the Truck Series and Cup Series. The starting fields for both races have been set by owner points.

John Hunter Nemechek will start on the pole for the Truck race.