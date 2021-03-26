Blaney tops final NASCAR Bristol practice

Ryan Blaney led the way in the final NASCAR Cup Series practice on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway with a lap of 89.233 mph (20.172 seconds).

And just like Alex Bowman in the first practice of the day, Blaney’s fastest lap was his first on track.

Speaking of Bowman, his No. 48 Chevrolet continued to show speed: he was second fastest in final practice at 89.135 mph. Denny Hamlin was third fastest at 88.986 mph. Joey Logano, 88.836 mph, and Chase Briscoe, 88.613 mph, completed the top five.

Martin Truex Jr. was sixth fastest at 88.587 mph, Chase Elliott was seventh fastest at 88.583 mph, Michael McDowell was eighth fastest at 88.578 mph, William Byron was ninth fastest at 88.192 mph, and Kyle Busch was 10th fastest at 88.171 mph.

Kyle Larson was 15th on the speed chart, but he did not participate in the entire practice. Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team is changing the engine in his Chevrolet after temperature concerns during practice. Larson will have to start in the rear Sunday afternoon.

Larson was also once again fastest in the best 10 consecutive lap average category.

There were no significant incidents in final practice. Cole Custer spun late in the session, but did not hit anything.

UP NEXT: Qualifying races beginning at 6 p.m. ET Saturday.

RESULTS