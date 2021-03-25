Driven to Win exhibit opens Saturday at The Henry Ford

“Driven to Win: Racing in America,” the first comprehensive exhibition to cover American auto racing, including stock car, sports car, drag racing, IndyCar, hillclimb and land-speed racing, will open March 27 inside The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.

Presented by General Motors, the 24,000-square-foot permanent exhibit will offer an in-depth look at the people, experiences, culture, spectacle, risks and innovations centered in the world of American auto sports.

“Racing is such a multisensory experience,” said Patricia Mooradian, president and CEO, The Henry Ford. “With ‘Driven to Win,’ we hope to bring to life the excitement fans get at the race track and inspire our guests with the passionate stories of those innovators who have dedicated their lives to this exhilarating and game-changing sport.”

