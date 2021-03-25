Carvana offers fans chance to vote for favorite Jimmie Johnson IndyCar livery

Online auto retailer Carvana, which is backing Jimmie Johnson’s Chip Ganassi Racing’s Honda Indy car, will employ its immersive 360-degree photo technology to give fans a chance to select Johnson’s Indy car paint scheme for five NTT IndyCar Series races this season.

Fans can visit carvana.com/racing to “virtually spin” the No. 48 Honda in 360 degrees and click on hot spots to zoom in on specific features. Throughout the season, fans will be able to view three unique paint schemes and vote on their favorite for an upcoming race for Johnson’s rookie IndyCar campaign.

“We always strive to create exceptional experiences and harnessing our technology to give IndyCar fans a whole new way to immerse themselves in their favorite sport is one of many ways we’re looking at the season and our partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing and Jimmie Johnson,” said Carvana Chief Brand Officer Ryan Keeton. “We’re looking forward to fans driving the vote for their favorite paint schemes, and seeing their selections come to life throughout the season.”

Fans can view paint schemes and drive the vote in the weeks leading up to:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course – May 15

Belle Isle, Detroit – June 12-13

Mid-Ohio SportsCar Course – July 4

Nashville – Aug. 8

Portland International Raceway – Sept. 12

“This is going to be a really fun program,” Johnson said. “My fan base is really passionate and Carvana has come up with a great way to make the fans the decision makers and have ownership in what they see out on the track this season. The designs are all really sharp and it will be interesting to see which ones they will pick.”