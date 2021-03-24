TV ratings: NASCAR Atlanta

NASCAR continued to hold its own last weekend amid college basketball’s March Madness, topping all other sports events for the week, although overall numbers continued to trend down.

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race from Atlanta averaged a 2.21 Nielsen rating and 3.72 million viewers on FOX. That was down from a 2.30/3.86m for Phoenix and a 2.46/3.96m for last June’s Atlanta race, also on FOX.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race from Atlanta averaged a 0.63 and 1.14m viewers Saturday afternoon on FS1, down slightly from the 0.68/1.19m for Phoenix. The Camping World Truck Series race that led into it on FS1 averaged a 0.39/654,000 viewers, a slight boost over its last outing at Las Vegas on a Friday night (0.34/566K) and also ahead of its June Atlanta race, which also ran on a Saturday (0.38/570,000).

Monster Energy Supercross from Arlington averaged 134,000 viewers Saturday night on NBCSN.

Viewing figures for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Sebring were not available.