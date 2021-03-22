McLaren signs U.S. karting star Ugochukwu

McLaren has signed American karting prospect Ugo Ugochukwu, who was crowned FIA European karting champion last year.

The 13-year-old won the 2020 FIA OKJ European Championship to add to number of U.S. karting titles, and that success has prompted McLaren to sign him to an agreement that provides “an option on Ugo’s services in the future, while supporting his development and evolution as he progresses through the junior categories of motorsport”.

McLaren holds an interest in both Formula 1 and IndyCar, providing Ugochukwu with multiple career paths in the future.

“We’ve been watching Ugo’s progress with interest, so when the opportunity to sign an agreement with him became available, we had no hesitation moving on it,” McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said. “Now we’ll focus on giving Ugo the right support when he needs it to help him fulfill his potential.”

The New York-born racer is already a part of ADD Management – which also looks after Lando Norris – and he said the connection with McLaren is a major boost to his career hopes.

“I’m honored to be signed by such an iconic team as McLaren Racing so early in my career,” Ugochukwu said. “To have the support of McLaren is fantastic and what any young driver dreams of. I’m focused right now on developing as a driver and racer, so having McLaren by my side can only help me on and off the track.”

Ugochukwu was part of Sauber Formula 1’s junior karting program last year, and will move up to the senior OK class in Europe this season.