Jarvis/Tincknell/Bomarito Mazda leads at the Sebring 4-hour mark

Four hours into the 69th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, first set of points counting towards the Michelin Endurance Cup were awarded.

Up front was the No. 55 Multimatic Mazda RT24P of Harry Tincknell, just 1.7s ahead of the No. 60 Meyer Shank Acura driven by Juan Pablo Montoya. Filipe Albuquerque was third, 2.274s back, in the No. 10 Acura, with the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Cadillac of Scott Dixon 23.700s behind.

Ben Keating led LMP2 in the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07-Gibson, followed by John Farano in the No. 8 Tower Motorsport ORECA.

In LMP3, Dan Goldburg led in the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier JS P320, .924s ahead of Austin McCusker in the No. 7 Forty7 Motorsports Duqueine M30-D08.

Bruno Spengler led GTLM in the No. 25 Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, 1.983s ahead of Jordan Taylor in the No. 3 Corvette.

In GTD, Laurens Vanthoor led in the No, 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R, .451s ahead of Jan Heylen in the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche, Roman DeAngelis in the No. 23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage, Andy Lally in the No. 44 Magnus with Archangel Acurz NSX GT3, and Bea Figueiredo in the No. 88 Team Hardpoint EBM Porsche.

The fourth hour had 50 minutes of caution. The second yellow waved for the No. 54 CORE Autosport Ligier of George Kurtz, who stopped in Turn 6. Just three minutes after the restart, there was a heavy impact between two GTD front-runners that resulted in a 29-minute caution: Franck Perera in the No. 19 Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 went to the grass on the inside of Turn 3 and swung back into the path of the Billy Johnson in the No. 28 Alegra Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3. Both cars impacted the tire barrier head on. Neither driver was hurt, although work continued to repair the barrier.

Following the restart, Earl Bamber in the No. 99 Team Hardpoint EBM Porsche 911 hit the GTD class-leading No. 1 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini of Corey Lewis in Turn 17. That impact sent the Bamber Porsche to the paddock for repairs.

Other cars well out contention were the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 of Aiden Read and Bill Auberlen (electrical issues) and the No. 11 WIN Autosport ORECA of Tristan Nunez (transmission and electrical issues).

HOUR 4 STANDINGS