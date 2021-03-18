‘The Stainless Steel Carrot’ to be made available as an eBook

Nearly 50 years after first publication, the out-of-print classic nonfiction book The Stainless Steel Carrot is being offered in digital eBook form for the first time by Carrara Media. Author Sylvia Wilkinson follows the early efforts of racer John Morton as he fought to build a championship-winning career throughout the 1970s and ’80s.

With a combination of dogged journalistic chops and creative wit and color Wilkinson paints a complete human portrait of the man who rose to fame driving the iconic Datsun 510 and 240Z race cars to victory for the red, white and blue of Brock Racing Enterprises.

From his early days sweeping the floors for Carroll Shelby and racing alongside Ken Miles, to his SCCA titles and adventures in the Baja 1000, Morton shares insight and advice that will resonate with any enthusiast.

The eBook will be available starting April 5 for $9.99. Upon order, customers will be shipped one commemorative Stainless Steel Carrot postcard celebrating 50 years of the BRE Datsun 510.

Click here for purchasing information.